Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country

The utility has set a deadline of the end of the month for applicants for the load-shedding hot seat

05 February 2023 - 09:13

If you have a postgraduate degree in engineering, at least 15 years' experience in senior management and would like to lead a struggling power utility with R246.5bn in revenue and R400bn in debt, there is a perfect opportunity for you.

Eskom has finally released its advertisement for a new CEO and is accepting applications to replace outgoing CEO André de Ruyter, who announced his resignation in December. The deadline is month-end. ..

