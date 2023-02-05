Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Severe load-shedding a growing threat to South Africa's food security

The agricultural sector and the entire food, fibre and beverages value chain remain on shaky ground because of dependency on a consistent energy supply

05 February 2023 - 07:44

The food security risk from severe load-shedding is evident across South Africa’s agricultural sector and the broader food, fibre and beverages value chain.

The ministerial task team assessing the impact and crafting response mechanisms to lessen the blow needs to move speedily as the challenge in the farms and food processing facilities worsens each day...

