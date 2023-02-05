Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Circumstances have changed a lot for Ramaphosa since his first, rousing Sona — and not for the better, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Dr Randall Ortel is an occupational medical practitioner
The food security risk from severe load-shedding is evident across South Africa’s agricultural sector and the broader food, fibre and beverages value chain.
The ministerial task team assessing the impact and crafting response mechanisms to lessen the blow needs to move speedily as the challenge in the farms and food processing facilities worsens each day...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Severe load-shedding a growing threat to South Africa's food security
The agricultural sector and the entire food, fibre and beverages value chain remain on shaky ground because of dependency on a consistent energy supply
