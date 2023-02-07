World / Europe

Nato involvement in Ukraine may lead to ‘unpredictable’ escalation, Russia says

The US and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible, defence minister Sergei Shoigu claims

07 February 2023 - 16:59 Agency Staff
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. File photo: VADIM SAVITSKY/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. File photo: VADIM SAVITSKY/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Russia’s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging Nato into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictable” escalation.

“The US and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a conference call with military officials.        

“To do this, they have started supplying heavy offensive weapons, openly urging Ukraine to seize our territories. In fact, such steps are dragging Nato countries into the conflict and could lead to an unpredictable level of escalation.”

His allusion to “our territories” appeared to be a reference to four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — that Russia claims to have annexed after referendums last September condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegitimate.

Much of the territory in the Russian-claimed regions remains in Ukrainian hands.

Moscow has repeatedly accused the West and the Nato military alliance of playing a direct role in the Ukraine conflict by supplying arms to Kyiv and has warned that Nato weapons are “legitimate targets” for its armed forces.

The US has sent more than $20bn worth of military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last February and is set to provide Kyiv with longer-range rockets as part of a new $2bn package of weapons announced last week.

Ukraine says the weapons as well as other military supplies including tanks are urgently needed to stave off Russian attacks and boost its firepower for a spring offensive against Moscow’s forces. Ukrainian officials say Moscow is accumulating arms and reserves for a renewed assault in the coming weeks.

Shoigu also said on Tuesday that military operations near Vuhledar and the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine — where Russia has intensified its offensive — were “progressing well”.

Fighting has focused for months around the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk province, which Russia has been trying to encircle.

Moscow has also launched an assault further south against Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines.

Reuters

Nato chief says Russian win in Ukraine may embolden China

Moscow's invasion of its neighbour triggers fear of Beijing making a similar move on Taiwan
News
1 week ago

Finland to stick with Sweden in Nato bid

Finnish foreign minister’s comment comes as holdout Turkey suggests it could accept Finland into the defence alliance without Sweden
World
1 week ago

Britain doubts major new Russian assault in Ukraine will achieve breakthrough

Despite heavy fighting, Kyiv says it has repelled Russian forces’ advance in southeastern Ukraine
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Illegal miners want to be airlifted from ...
World / Americas
2.
DRC blames M23 rebels for death of SA peacekeeper
World / Africa
3.
Rescuers dig for survivors after severe ...
World / Asia
4.
China calls for restraint as US searches for ...
World / Americas
5.
Earthquake death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescuers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ukraine to replace defence minister, says Zelensky ally

World / Europe

ANDREAS KLUTH: Lula has lost the plot on Russia-Ukraine

Opinion

Nato chief says Russian win in Ukraine may embolden China

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.