Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Let’s hope the SABC’s multiple-language news channel gets off the ground

BL Premium
27 January 2023 - 05:00 Anton Harber

The SABC announced recently — without much fanfare — that it is launching a news channel operating in all the official languages except English, which is already well-catered for.

It is a fresh and interesting development, and to be welcomed. A constant and telling critique of our media system has been the neglect of most of the country’s languages in print and television (less so in radio). As the public broadcaster, the SABC should be stepping into areas like these that may not be commercially viable...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.