Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
The SABC announced recently — without much fanfare — that it is launching a news channel operating in all the official languages except English, which is already well-catered for.
It is a fresh and interesting development, and to be welcomed. A constant and telling critique of our media system has been the neglect of most of the country’s languages in print and television (less so in radio). As the public broadcaster, the SABC should be stepping into areas like these that may not be commercially viable...
ANTON HARBER: Let’s hope the SABC’s multiple-language news channel gets off the ground
