Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Where’s the SABC board?

Ramaphosa dithers again on yet another crucial matter

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 05:00

That President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not given the nation an address over the Eskom crisis probably means there’s precious little hope he’s moving swiftly to appoint a permanent board to the SABC any time soon. This is despite the well-publicised knowledge that the previous board’s tenure would expire in October 2022.

It’s not as if the loss-making SABC isn’t facing huge regulatory or operational challenges. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.