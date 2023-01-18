Features

power crisis

The ANC’s Eskom hypocrisy

The governing party now says it plans to embark on a ‘national shutdown’ over the power crisis. It’s an astounding act of historical amnesia, considering this is the party that created the load-shedding crisis. Here’s what really happened

18 January 2023 - 12:29 Natasha Marrian

In 2011, South Africa led the way in renewable energy planning, with the newly created independent power producer (IPP) procurement office working to get green energy on the national grid.

The brainchild of the National Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the model was replicated around the world. Only, back home it went nowhere. ..

