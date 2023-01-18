The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Graham O’Connor, the former CEO who shifted into the chair position after Brett Botten’s promotion, will also leave the group
A scholarship programme has been producing doctors for South Africa’s understaffed rural hospitals since 1999, but provinces don’t have the money to employ its recent graduates. Could the National ...
The governing party now says it plans to embark on a ‘national shutdown’ over the power crisis. It’s an astounding act of historical amnesia, considering this is the party that created the ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
In 2011, South Africa led the way in renewable energy planning, with the newly created independent power producer (IPP) procurement office working to get green energy on the national grid.
The brainchild of the National Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the model was replicated around the world. Only, back home it went nowhere. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
power crisis
The ANC’s Eskom hypocrisy
The governing party now says it plans to embark on a ‘national shutdown’ over the power crisis. It’s an astounding act of historical amnesia, considering this is the party that created the load-shedding crisis. Here’s what really happened
In 2011, South Africa led the way in renewable energy planning, with the newly created independent power producer (IPP) procurement office working to get green energy on the national grid.
The brainchild of the National Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the model was replicated around the world. Only, back home it went nowhere. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.