GUGU LOURIE: Morphing of SA Taxi rewards programme into bank could be on the cards

Parent company Transaction Capital gave possible insight into this goal in its latest annual report, released on Tuesday

19 January 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

The minibus taxi industry remains at the heart of the economy with millions of workers relying on this mode of transport to get to their workplaces.

Widely regarded as a sleeping giant, the industry is a R100bn sector. It is growing too, and has more than 200,000 vehicles and employs more than 600,000 people. About 15-million commuters use the service daily — 66% of those that use public transport...

