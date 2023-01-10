Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Do the golf and recycle the myths, winter 2024 is coming

Next year will be a year of terrified paralysis in the ANC as its leaders count the lifeboats and sell the seats in them

BL Premium
10 January 2023 - 05:00

Friday’s “Presidential Golf Day” in Bloemfontein, held as part of the ANC’s 111th birthday orgy, has been condemned as tone-deaf and dangerous. But in its defence, it was a pretty perfect metaphor: golf, after all, is a game in which wealthy people try very hard to be below average before ending up exactly where they started.

Some critics worried that the day’s pay-for-play format, whereby donors could secure a four-ball with Cyril Ramaphosa for a fee of R350,000, stank of potential impropriety...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.