JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Inflation will remain the key factor in determining how markets perform
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
Friday’s “Presidential Golf Day” in Bloemfontein, held as part of the ANC’s 111th birthday orgy, has been condemned as tone-deaf and dangerous. But in its defence, it was a pretty perfect metaphor: golf, after all, is a game in which wealthy people try very hard to be below average before ending up exactly where they started.
Some critics worried that the day’s pay-for-play format, whereby donors could secure a four-ball with Cyril Ramaphosa for a fee of R350,000, stank of potential impropriety...
TOM EATON: Do the golf and recycle the myths, winter 2024 is coming
Next year will be a year of terrified paralysis in the ANC as its leaders count the lifeboats and sell the seats in them
