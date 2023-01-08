Opinion

SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa will have to reshuffle his nethers for a historic second term

Problem is, he is hamstrung by a jaded party and dysfunctional sidekicks

BL Premium
08 January 2023 - 07:30

Where were we? The year ended the way it started, with South Africa still in the doldrums. Pick any index or unit of measure. Unemployment. Growth. Inflation. Crime. Public services. They all paint a picture of a nation in decline.

At this rate, economic and political regression will be our friends for a long time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.