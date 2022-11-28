Economy

Financial industry barometer points to confidence in Africa’s outlook

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 19:57 Thuletho Zwane

There is confidence in Africa’s economic outlook for the next three years despite current threats and uncertainties such as inflation, recession and food insecurity, a survey has found.  

Deloitte Africa presented its findings from the second African financial industry barometer, a pan-African survey of the continent’s financial institutions, prepared in collaboration with the Africa financial industry summit, on Monday at a summit in Lomé, Togo. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.