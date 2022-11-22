Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Fried to a crisp: the fall of FTX is a blow for crypto’s reputation

Amid a winter in terms of values, the fiasco isn’t helping anyone seeking renewed optimism in it

22 November 2022 - 18:57 Kate Thompson Davy

If I had named the villain of a novel about financial ruin “Bankman-Fried”, any editor worth their salt would have told me it was too on the nose.

But here we are, literally counting the lost billions of the cryptocurrency exchange formerly headed up by the now disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried. Fiction, meet my strange friend, Truth...

