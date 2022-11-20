Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: FTX crypto scandal is investment story as old as time

Crypto is a masterclass in creating value from an idea

20 November 2022 - 17:37

The past few weeks have seen the story unfolding of one of the biggest corporate failures yet — not just the biggest in the fledgling crypto sector.

It all started when one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, FTX and its related companies, including hedge fund Alameda Research, started shedding billions in value, putting customers’ deposits and investors’ capital at risk...

