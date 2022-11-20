Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
The past few weeks have seen the story unfolding of one of the biggest corporate failures yet — not just the biggest in the fledgling crypto sector.
It all started when one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, FTX and its related companies, including hedge fund Alameda Research, started shedding billions in value, putting customers’ deposits and investors’ capital at risk...
DESNÉ MASIE: FTX crypto scandal is investment story as old as time
Crypto is a masterclass in creating value from an idea
