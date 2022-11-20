Companies / Financial Services

Buffett’s Berkshire warns investors off crypto brokerage with same name

Website says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA

20 November 2022 - 17:06 Jonathan Stempel
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway warned investors on Friday that it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name.

The website says its operator is a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors “an opportunity to achieve a completely passive income from investment in cryptocurrency mining”.

It includes purported customer testimonials and says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA, using incorrect names for two regulators. Its email format differs from that of Buffett’s company.

Buffett has long been sceptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin “rat poison squared”.

Buffett’s company said in a statement that it learnt about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.

“The entity who has this web address has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc or its chair and CEO, Warren E. Buffett,” said Berkshire.

The website’s operator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway since 1965.

The conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, owns several dozen companies including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurer. On September 30 it owned shares valued at more than $306bn.

Cryptocurrency has come under renewed scrutiny recently.

Crypto investors last week sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts.

FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from US authorities amid reports that $10bn in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried’s trading company Alameda Research.

Reuters

Fallen crypto mogul Bankman-Fried to shut Alameda Research as FTX teeters

Closure of Alameda could ripple through markets because of its wide reach in the crypto industry
News
1 week ago

Why FTX collapsed and more crypto rules are not the answer

Part of the problem was that the exchange traded primarily perpetual futures and extended too much leverage to its customers
Opinion
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.