Buffett’s Berkshire warns investors off crypto brokerage with same name

Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
Of 55 AU member states, 43 ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement but implementation lags
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Crypto exchange seeks permission to pay claims of up to $9.3m after an interim order and up to $17.5m after the entry of the final order
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
Coach Jacques Nienaber says they want as many players as possible to get game time on tour before Rugby World Cup next year
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway warned investors on Friday that it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name.
The website says its operator is a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors “an opportunity to achieve a completely passive income from investment in cryptocurrency mining”.
It includes purported customer testimonials and says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA, using incorrect names for two regulators. Its email format differs from that of Buffett’s company.
Buffett has long been sceptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin “rat poison squared”.
Buffett’s company said in a statement that it learnt about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.
“The entity who has this web address has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc or its chair and CEO, Warren E. Buffett,” said Berkshire.
The website’s operator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway since 1965.
The conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, owns several dozen companies including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurer. On September 30 it owned shares valued at more than $306bn.
Cryptocurrency has come under renewed scrutiny recently.
Crypto investors last week sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts.
FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from US authorities amid reports that $10bn in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried’s trading company Alameda Research.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Buffett’s Berkshire warns investors off crypto brokerage with same name
Website says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway warned investors on Friday that it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name.
The website says its operator is a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors “an opportunity to achieve a completely passive income from investment in cryptocurrency mining”.
It includes purported customer testimonials and says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA, using incorrect names for two regulators. Its email format differs from that of Buffett’s company.
Buffett has long been sceptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin “rat poison squared”.
Buffett’s company said in a statement that it learnt about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.
“The entity who has this web address has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc or its chair and CEO, Warren E. Buffett,” said Berkshire.
The website’s operator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway since 1965.
The conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, owns several dozen companies including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurer. On September 30 it owned shares valued at more than $306bn.
Cryptocurrency has come under renewed scrutiny recently.
Crypto investors last week sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts.
FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from US authorities amid reports that $10bn in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried’s trading company Alameda Research.
Reuters
Fallen crypto mogul Bankman-Fried to shut Alameda Research as FTX teeters
Why FTX collapsed and more crypto rules are not the answer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Trade in exchange-traded products slows to a crawl
ISAAH MHLANGA: The FSCA prohibits retirement funds from investing in volatile ...
Genesis suspends redemptions at loan business amid crypto fallout
The hunt for FTX’s missing billions
Bankman-Fried tweets about FTX collapse, and backlash is swift
CONNIE BLOEM: Missing fundamentals threaten to drag cryptocurrency market into ...
Regulators descend on FTX as creditors may top 1-million
US, Bahamas probe crypto entrepreneur after FTX collapse
FTX demise weakens case for crypto as risk asset
SA crypto providers may face FATF scrutiny
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.