×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Doomsayers wrong on decline of the West

Authoritarian regimes lack what makes the West what it is: difficult, unpredictable, dynamic ... and free

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 17:53 Michael Morris

Mulling over why I instinctively feel it is an error to misperceive military superiority as a precondition of freedom led to my tracking down a parenthetical idea in a piece I wrote some years ago on Steve Biko and his 1977 death. This at the hands of a system which, at that very time, I had entered as a bewildered, respectably scornful but unmistakably chastened conscript.

“It’s tempting,” I wrote in 2014, “to think that one of the finest inoculations against incipient militarism is to pack young men off to boom-gated camps to endure the imbecilic existence of conscription for a year or two and be lastingly disabused of the shabby appeal of guns and bangs and skirmishes in the veld.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.