STUART THEOBALD: We need to build a stupefyingly large amount of energy capacity

The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
Beyond the walls of the Colombian university that hosted the Unu-Wider conference lay messy questions of land, justice, conflict, hunger and inequitable access to power
Entity’s strategy depends on raising funds from government grants or more loans
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Talks between France and Algeria will focus on economic co-operation as Paris tries to rebuild ties with its former colony after years of tension
India comfortably chase down 279 to win by seven wickets and level the series in Ranchi
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
I don’t think many realise just how much energy capacity SA needs to build. It is stupefyingly large.
Thanks to the affable Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha’s Twitter feed, I can tell you that on Friday night the grid’s available capacity was 25.3GW. Demand was 30GW so the country was on level 4 load-shedding. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STUART THEOBALD: We need to build a stupefyingly large amount of energy capacity
I don’t think many realise just how much energy capacity SA needs to build. It is stupefyingly large.
Thanks to the affable Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha’s Twitter feed, I can tell you that on Friday night the grid’s available capacity was 25.3GW. Demand was 30GW so the country was on level 4 load-shedding. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.