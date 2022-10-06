×

Economy

Persistent decline in electricity output threatens third-quarter GDP

Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom’s energy availability factor dropping to the lowest on record this week

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 17:56 Thuletho Zwane

Electricity production fell for a sixth consecutive month in August, and with the further power cuts in September and the prospect of more in the months to come, SA could be headed for recession in the third quarter.

Stats SA on Thursday said electricity production declined by 2.0% year on year in August — adding to the steep declines of 7.7% and 4.0% in July and June, respectively — when illegal strikes at several power plants and a series of plant resulted in Eskom ramping up load-shedding to stage 6...

