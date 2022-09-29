Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on wednesday offered a brief respite
Local fund managers know the landscape, culture, companies and when potential changes are afoot
Fuel was delivered to PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the vessel docked on Thursday morning
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Nuclear power, schools and transport disrupted as workers demand higher pay
The contortionist championships are in full swing as players and paid-for apologists try to sell the story that holding the World Cup in Qatar could bring real change.
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
The Covid lockdown dramatically altered the relationship between SA and its global trading and financial partners. What followed was a dramatic improvement in the balance between exports and imports.
After 2020 exports, helped by higher prices, grew faster than imports, taking the balance of trade to almost 10% of GDP by the second quarter of 2021. As export prices have fallen off more recently the trade surplus has declined to a still impressive 4.8% of GDP...
BRIAN KANTOR: The dark side of the improved balance of payments
Capital expenditure trends imply slow growth that will continue to threaten the government’s ability to raise revenues
