BRIAN KANTOR: The best companies to work for are those that perform best

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest, and that amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
The board of SA’s most valuable hospital group unanimously backs an offer that is a premium of over a third from when the proposal was first made
Access to trade, finance and investment will be curtailed and the ease of business will suffer
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Shops, billboards, TV screens hit by hostile message against US politician
Highly experienced flyhalf Pollard says SA must stay in fight until the final whistle to beat All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Hamid Boustanifar and Young Dae Kang of France’s EDHEC Business School have replicated an important study of the returns from investing in the best companies to work for, as revealed by their employees. Their results have been reported in the recent Financial Analysts Journal.
An index of US companies that best satisfy their employees would have provided market-beating returns over an extended period to 2020, on average a meaningful extra 2%-3% per annum over the long run. Incidentally, a similar methodology applied to selected groups of companies with good environmental, social & governance qualifications revealed slightly inferior returns...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BRIAN KANTOR: The best companies to work for are those that perform best
Often it is large, successful companies that are able to properly reward their staff and win their trust
Hamid Boustanifar and Young Dae Kang of France’s EDHEC Business School have replicated an important study of the returns from investing in the best companies to work for, as revealed by their employees. Their results have been reported in the recent Financial Analysts Journal.
An index of US companies that best satisfy their employees would have provided market-beating returns over an extended period to 2020, on average a meaningful extra 2%-3% per annum over the long run. Incidentally, a similar methodology applied to selected groups of companies with good environmental, social & governance qualifications revealed slightly inferior returns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.