National

Ramaphosa rejects DA call for policing by provinces

Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional

19 September 2022 - 18:36 Bekezela Phakathi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls by the DA to transfer policing powers to provinces, saying such a move would be inconsistent with the constitution.

In a written reply to DA leader John Steenhuisen published in parliament on Monday, Ramaphosa said the constitution provides that the security services of SA consists of a single police service...

