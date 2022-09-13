WANDILE SIHLOBO: Comforting weather forecasts point to good rains for crops

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
The weather service expects a weak La Niña, which could bring moderate precipitation
Joint standing committee on intelligence says its findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the matter
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
Food group beefed up supplies in the six months to June but expects inventory held to decline as the year progresses
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
We are about a month away from the start of the 2022/2023 summer crop season. Farmers in SA’s eastern regions, which includes the eastern Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, will start planting by mid-October. This will primarily be summer grains and oilseeds.
The northern hemisphere has experienced extreme heat and drought in the past few months, prompting me to wonder whether will be similar extremes in the upcoming season in the southern hemisphere. We are in a La Niña cycle, which means the typical weather conditions would be higher rainfall for Southern Africa, and drought for East Africa and South America. Therefore, extreme weather events could mean excessive rains in Southern Africa, while other regions would remain dry...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Comforting weather forecasts point to good rains for crops
The weather service expects a weak La Niña, which could bring moderate precipitation
We are about a month away from the start of the 2022/2023 summer crop season. Farmers in SA’s eastern regions, which includes the eastern Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, will start planting by mid-October. This will primarily be summer grains and oilseeds.
The northern hemisphere has experienced extreme heat and drought in the past few months, prompting me to wonder whether will be similar extremes in the upcoming season in the southern hemisphere. We are in a La Niña cycle, which means the typical weather conditions would be higher rainfall for Southern Africa, and drought for East Africa and South America. Therefore, extreme weather events could mean excessive rains in Southern Africa, while other regions would remain dry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.