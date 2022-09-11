Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of NAAMSA, says unless we up our game, automakers and overseas markets will seek greener pastures.
Lonell Coetzee is an approach radar air traffic control instructor at Air Traffic & Navigation Services at OR Tambo International Airport.
As input costs continue to rise, analysts expect further price hikes from food producers such as AVI and RCL Foods, which this week released annual results showing pressure on margins.
Since last year, there has been a spike in prices for raw materials such as palm oil and glucose and for other inputs, including fuel and electricity, leading food producers to pass these costs on to consumers. ..
More food price hikes expected as rising input costs put pressure on producers’ margins
Commodity input cost increases have reached ‘unprecedented levels, placing both consumers and producers under significant pressure’
