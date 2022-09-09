Scientists ponder meaning of huge whirlpool off Wild Coast

The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
One scientist says it is the result of a very strong longshore current coming up against a strong rip current
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Medical cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company targets a facility in Pretoria that produces cannabis and vaping products
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
A number of patients began to fall ill with kidney problems three to five days after taking a paracetamol syrup sold locally
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
A 30m-wide whirlpool seen in the ocean off the Wild Coast could be linked to climate change.
Photographed on August 17 by Green Scorpion Robert Stegmann during a routine police service air patrol, the images show one and possibly even two spinning holes in the ocean...
