Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI sees headline earnings returning to pre-pandemic levels

Group revenue will increase 4.3% despite low economic growth, high inflation, rising fuel prices and ongoing load-shedding hitting consumers and the company

27 July 2022 - 13:41 Nico Gous

Consumer-goods company AVI, which owns Five Roses, Freshpak, I&J and Bakers Biscuits in SA, is expecting its headline earnings to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels despite a tough year for consumers.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase 5%-7% to 524.8c-534.8c for its 2022 year amid low economic growth, high inflation, rising fuel prices and ongoing load-shedding hitting consumers and the company, AVI said on Wednesday...

