Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
The growing illegitimacy of the 1994 political settlement is to blame, not economic stagnation
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa for a date for his next appearance
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Mteto Nyati’s successor is an inductry veteran who spent 22 years at Dimension Data where he held various roles, iincluding CEO of Middle East and Africa
Manufacturing is SA’s fourth-largest industry, contributing 14% to GDP
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Agreement subject to approval from the lender’s board and various conditions, including financing assurances from the island nation’s creditors
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
An extraordinary feature of the SA economy is how large a proportion of the adult population — 58% or more than 22-million working-age people in early 2020 — reported no income from employment. The adult population has been growing faster than the numbers employed, and the participation rate in the economy has accordingly declined.
A large number of South Africans, including the great majority of those reporting no income, are also objectively poor. SA not only has an employment problem, it has a poverty problem. The difference between the living standards of those in formal jobs and those without work has widened significantly. The share of the remuneration in total value added has been maintained, despite the lack of growth in numbers employed...
BRIAN KANTOR: More welfare, less work — an unsurprising relationship
SA is caught in a Catch-22, where more welfare means increased taxes, which will slow job creation
