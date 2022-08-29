×

Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — applying for it should be made easy

When the BIG is introduced in 2023, let’s hope the government will not complicate what should be a simple programme

29 August 2022 - 16:43

The time has come for the haters to realise that SA will soon have a basic income grant (BIG) at the food poverty line of R624 a month. The debate will now shift towards the design of the grant. The National Treasury will try to limit the number of beneficiaries and introduce conditions for people to receive the grant. But the disastrous implementation of the new version of the R350 a month social relief of distress (SRD) grant provides compelling evidence against the introduction of conditional social assistance.    

In a report at the ANC’s recent policy conference, the party made its strongest-ever statement in support of the BIG. “All people should receive unconditional basic income to meet their basic needs indexed to the food poverty line. Government should continue to pay the social relief of distress grant of R350 until the introduction of [the BIG]. The government should come up with a financing strategy within 12 months that identifies new sources of financing.” ..

