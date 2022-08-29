DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — applying for it should be made easy

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
The time has come for the haters to realise that SA will soon have a basic income grant (BIG) at the food poverty line of R624 a month. The debate will now shift towards the design of the grant. The National Treasury will try to limit the number of beneficiaries and introduce conditions for people to receive the grant. But the disastrous implementation of the new version of the R350 a month social relief of distress (SRD) grant provides compelling evidence against the introduction of conditional social assistance.
In a report at the ANC’s recent policy conference, the party made its strongest-ever statement in support of the BIG. “All people should receive unconditional basic income to meet their basic needs indexed to the food poverty line. Government should continue to pay the social relief of distress grant of R350 until the introduction of [the BIG]. The government should come up with a financing strategy within 12 months that identifies new sources of financing.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — applying for it should be made easy
When the BIG is introduced in 2023, let’s hope the government will not complicate what should be a simple programme
The time has come for the haters to realise that SA will soon have a basic income grant (BIG) at the food poverty line of R624 a month. The debate will now shift towards the design of the grant. The National Treasury will try to limit the number of beneficiaries and introduce conditions for people to receive the grant. But the disastrous implementation of the new version of the R350 a month social relief of distress (SRD) grant provides compelling evidence against the introduction of conditional social assistance.
In a report at the ANC’s recent policy conference, the party made its strongest-ever statement in support of the BIG. “All people should receive unconditional basic income to meet their basic needs indexed to the food poverty line. Government should continue to pay the social relief of distress grant of R350 until the introduction of [the BIG]. The government should come up with a financing strategy within 12 months that identifies new sources of financing.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.