Directly linked to China-US competition for dominance of the global political economy, tensions in East and Southeast Asia continue to escalate with a type of bifurcation of relations among main players in the region. This is especially pronounced across the extended archipelago from Taiwan southwards and to the furthest western islands of Indonesia.
The latest escalation is a consequence (reportedly) of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier in August, which gave Beijing the hump. Pelosi’s visit prompted a series of military activities by China, including live-fire drills and the closure of water and airspace around Taiwan...
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Dancing on a volcano while China and the US play war games
Washington has been militarising the East and Southeast Asian region for the past 200 years
