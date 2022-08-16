×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Dancing on a volcano while China and the US play war games

Washington has been militarising the East and Southeast Asian region for the past 200 years

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 14:27

Directly linked to China-US competition for dominance of the global political economy, tensions in East and Southeast Asia continue to escalate with a type of bifurcation of relations among main players in the region. This is especially pronounced across the extended archipelago from Taiwan southwards and to the furthest western islands of Indonesia.

The latest escalation is a consequence (reportedly) of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier in August, which gave Beijing the hump. Pelosi’s visit prompted a series of military activities by China, including live-fire drills and the closure of water and airspace around Taiwan...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.