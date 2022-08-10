×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: Both East and West try to bully Africa

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 14:11 Steven Kuo

I called my mom in Taipei last week to ask how she felt about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. I told her the US speaker of the house is not visiting Taiwan for the wellbeing of the Taiwanese people; that it has more to do with American self-interest and the US sphere of interest in the Asia-Pacific.

My mom knew this line of analysis well enough; Taiwan has over a dozen political TV talkshows churning out nonstop analysis across the political spectrum. She replied: well, we are small and weak, we need someone to lean on...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.