NICOLE FRITZ: Deeply cynical Bain’s damage control does little to fix the harm done in SA

Traders are waiting for Iran’s response to a nuclear deal proposal that could raise the country’s exports
SA is not getting the basics of reliable trade infrastructure right and this means the country’s fiscus will be more fragile in future.
Numsa is waiting for the strike certificate to be issued and in the meantime is mobilising members for a total shut down of all smelters at Samancor
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
The continuous selling of units is helping the company to reduce its high debt levels
An employee at the Kruger National Park opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga
Former CEO Mike Metz stepped down from the helm on his 65th birthday, but will stay on in an advisory capacity
By converting farmland into sustainably managed rangeland to create a wildlife conservancy where cattle and wild animals can coexist, eco-tourism provides jobs for local people
Chelsea coach plays down clashes with Spurs counterpart saying heat was on everywhere
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
On Friday, Stephen York, Bain & Co’s managing partner in SA, took out a page three, full-page advert in Business Day appealing for “constructive dialogue” with South Africans. This came in response to the UK’s recent decision to ban Bain from receiving work from the UK’s cabinet office for three years, a move triggered by disclosure of Bain’s involvement in state capture in SA, specifically the dismantlement of the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
York said his letter was necessitated because much of what South Africans had read and heard about Bain was untrue. But it is deeply cynical to pretend that the pursuit of truth is the object of his missive. Take his claims that Bain started proactively reaching out to SA authorities in 2018 to offer co-operation, and that “we are prepared to have the tough conversations”. Those claims simply do not align with the facts...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NICOLE FRITZ: Deeply cynical Bain’s damage control does little to fix the harm done in SA
Claims do not align with the facts and the advert for ‘constructive dialogue’ is just marketing
On Friday, Stephen York, Bain & Co’s managing partner in SA, took out a page three, full-page advert in Business Day appealing for “constructive dialogue” with South Africans. This came in response to the UK’s recent decision to ban Bain from receiving work from the UK’s cabinet office for three years, a move triggered by disclosure of Bain’s involvement in state capture in SA, specifically the dismantlement of the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
York said his letter was necessitated because much of what South Africans had read and heard about Bain was untrue. But it is deeply cynical to pretend that the pursuit of truth is the object of his missive. Take his claims that Bain started proactively reaching out to SA authorities in 2018 to offer co-operation, and that “we are prepared to have the tough conversations”. Those claims simply do not align with the facts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.