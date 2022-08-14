Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
The All Blacks might be the one team for whom altitude is not a disadvantage when they play the Springboks
The industry was hit hard by the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal last ye
Mahumapelo is believed to be behind court challenge seeking to halt provincial conference
Africa's largest start-up faces allegations of personnel harassment and money laundering
Expectations are retail sales grew about 0.5% in June, but indications are SA consumers are starting to feel the hurt from inflation
Parent company London-listed Pearson Plc said the disposal was part of a strategic review.
The writer is likely to lose an eye and has nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
John Maynard Keynes believed the “sound” banker is not one who foresees danger and avoids it, but one who, when he is ruined, is ruined in a conventional and orthodox way with his fellows, so that no-one can really blame him.
With the bank earnings season upon us it is increasingly clear that the country’s big five banks largely trod down conventional pathways in lockstep during the past two years, tightening the lending taps in unison, raising ultra-cautious provisions and then collectively loosening the taps as rates plummeted and the pandemic receded...
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: All eyes on bank results as consumers and businesses take strain
The Nedbank results show capital is not a problem, but a lack of growth and confidence in the economy are a drag
