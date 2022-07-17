×

STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for Eskom 2.0

17 July 2022 - 17:22 Stuart Theobald

There was outrage at energy & mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe’s suggestion that the state should create another Eskom. But it is a rather better idea than many think, though in a completely different way to what I think the minister means.

The future energy system will have an independent state-owned system operator that procures power from multiple different electricity generators. Eskom will be one, but there will be many others, mostly privately owned renewable electricity generators. Mantashe’s proposal, which was mentioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday as part of various comments on system reform, is not terrible in that context...

