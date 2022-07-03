Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: What’s next for crypto after the bitcoin crash and stablecoin rout? Investors are spooked wondering if it is all an elaborate scam or just another crypto winter B L Premium

Bitcoin prices have crashed over the past few months, from a record high of more than $68,000 and market cap of $2-trillion in November 2021.

At the end of last year crypto and blockchain enthusiasts felt vindicated, heralding a “new era” of private, decentralised, digital money when crypto entered the mainstream as a speculative asset for both retail and institutional investors. ..