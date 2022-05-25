GUGU LOURIE: Delays over state digital infrastructure company puts rural poor at risk
25 May 2022 - 16:40
For yonks, the ANC-led government has been flip-flopping on rationalising two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — Broadband Infraco (BBI) and Sentech — much to the detriment of the rural poor.
The rationalisation framework to merge BBI and state signal distributor Sentech was approved by the cabinet in December 2017. Since then, the department of communications & digital technologies has failed to merge the entities to form the envisioned state digital infrastructure company...
