Minister's free-data policy could cost SA plenty, says Sipho Maseko

Telecommunications industry veteran Sipho Maseko says the withdrawal of newly auctioned spectrum licences from telecom companies that don't comply with government-imposed social service obligations could wipe out billions of rands in investment in the sector.

“It would choke the one sector in SA that consistently and predictably deploys at least R30bn of capital expenditure every year,” he says...