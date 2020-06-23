More needs to be done to tackle digital inequality

If there is one lesson the coronavirus has taught us, it is how interconnected our lives are. SA is among the most unequal societies in the world, with the top 1% of SA earners taking home almost 20% of all income in the country while the top 10% take home 65%. The remaining 90% of SA earners get just 35% of total income.

The recent virus outbreak has highlighted yet another type of inequality — that of the growing unequal access to digital services in our country. Social distancing has disrupted the world as it used to be and brought the virtual world to the fore. Video conferencing and streaming have become part of our daily lives. The reality of social distancing has caused most people and organisations to go online as a means of staying connected, educating pupils and students, and conducting business. Access to technologies that enable online business and other transactions are critical to mitigate the severe negative effect the lockdown has had on our society and economy.

While digital inequality has been with us since the dawn of our democracy, there have been numerous attempts to tackle this. The government’s ambitious SA Connect initiative, and civil society through the DataMustFall movement, as well as the intervention of the Competition Commission with regard to high data costs, are good examples, yet all these initiatives have yielded little.

The majority of schoolchildren, students, small and medium-sized enterprises, artists, rural and remote communities, religious organisations and some nonprofit organisations remain marginalised due to either a lack of devices, the high cost of data or poor or no connectivity options. The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need to accelerate access to communication-efficient, low-cost technology to enable inclusive access to learning, business and social transactions.

The Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) has developed “meaningful connectivity” as a new global standard that measures not only if someone has accessed the internet but the quality of connection they have. The A4AI standard raises the bar for meaningful connectivity, stressing daily internet access for the masses, a daily share of free internet access (such as 500MB per day, which is already the standard for many free Wi-Fi schemes), connecting with devices over and above smartphones such as desktops, laptops or television sets with the ability to connect a keyboard, and lastly meaningful speed. Long-term evolution (4G) provides the minimum reasonable standard for meaningful connectivity.

An urgent collaborative co-ordinated effort by all interdependent stakeholders centred on the expression Motho ke motho ka batho — I am because you are; you are because we are — is required. This implies that there should be a common purpose to all human endeavour, based on service to humanity. The emphasis is on the moral and ethical argument to ensure meaningful connectivity for all in SA, and not on the private, mostly profit-seeking agendas of many of the stakeholders.

To kick-start this collaborative, co-ordinated effort, as well as a way to expand coverage, the national coronavirus command council needs to mandate infrastructure sharing, “saswitching” zero-rated websites, changes in network configuration, increases in bandwidth, management of congestion to keep the internet from breaking, and access to spare capacity in infrastructure by Sentech, Broadband Infraco, Telkom, SA National Roads Agency, Eskom, Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Transnet and municipalities, network operators and across sectors. Public utilities such as ducts and poles, buildings, land rights and even fibre networks can be leveraged to connect the unconnected.

All South Africans, especially vulnerable groups and those without access to devices, have the right to access information online, from government services to employment opportunities and online education resources. These services and resources, together with the zero-rated websites, should be “saswitched” — meaning accessing them should not be limited by the network provider one is subscribed to or by the type of access used.

Corporations, businesses, individuals and all spheres of the government, together with its agencies, should make technology hardware donations that meet minimum requirements to ensure they will be useful in their “second life”. Depending on how the donations are acquired, they may be delivered in as-is condition or they could come refurbished.

The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has stressed a commitment to putting digital co-operation into action, since never before have connectivity and e-services been so vital to our health and safety, and to the survival of our struggling economy and society. The time to deal with digital inequality once and for all is now.

• Nxumalo, founder of business analytics and IT company Idas, chairs the KwaZulu-Natal Black IT Forum and serves on the IT advisory committees of the Mangosuthu and Durban universities of technology.