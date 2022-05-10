Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A future free from passwords may be one step closer Tech giants sign on to extend support for new sign-in standards B L Premium

As you will recall, in mid-March credit bureau TransUnion suffered a serious hack that compromised the personal and financial details of millions of South Africans.

The architects of the breach (N4ughtySec) boasted that they had gained access to the records of 54-million people, though TransUnion pushed back on that characterisation, saying this number was “from prior data breaches dating back to 2017”...