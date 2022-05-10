KATE THOMPSON DAVY: A future free from passwords may be one step closer
Tech giants sign on to extend support for new sign-in standards
10 May 2022 - 18:21
As you will recall, in mid-March credit bureau TransUnion suffered a serious hack that compromised the personal and financial details of millions of South Africans.
The architects of the breach (N4ughtySec) boasted that they had gained access to the records of 54-million people, though TransUnion pushed back on that characterisation, saying this number was “from prior data breaches dating back to 2017”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now