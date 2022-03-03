GUGU LOURIE: MTN’s investment in the metaverse could result in rivals picking up the scraps
The opportunities presented by interactive, digital worlds seem limitless, say JPMorgan in its report ‘Opportunities in the Metaverse’
03 March 2022 - 07:31
Gone are the days of easy money and megadeals in the telecoms space. Mobile phone firms that will thrive in the future are those that are diversifying their revenue streams.
Here at home, MTN, an SA-based telco, is now looking to make headway in Africa’s new “metaverse” — a buzzword that will be heard and used a lot more in years to come...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now