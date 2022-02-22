Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Metabanking: From visiting a branch to brain-computer transactions Virtual reality and augmented reality are only the start for trading of goods and services in the metaverse B L Premium

Going to the bank is a phrase we rarely use these days.

In a digital world, all banks have been forced on a journey to reinvent themselves to compete as the concept of banking has evolved and to provide a better customer experience to their clients. We prefer that our banks come to us: clients demand ease of use and there should be no reason, ever, to have to go to the bank branch. ..