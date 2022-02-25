Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Training in the arts is a life-long seminar In the arts, formal instruction can be neither the beginning nor the end B L Premium

For generations, members of my family have been in the business of education. Teachers, principals, inspectors, lecturers — these are the roles that feature prominently in our lore and legend. Most of our cherished stories are set in high schools or universities. My wife and I are both educators who have realised that the classroom is not exactly our calling but who, when asked what we do, start by talking about teaching.

Despite this investment in traditional forms of education, niggling questions in my mind remain. Are formal qualifications a guarantee of capability and knowledge in any given area? How many young people should really be entering the university system? Is the classroom (physical or virtual) the best place to learn? Is there any value to compulsory content?..