BIG READ: What Max would have wanted: a new economic deal

On August 2 1994, my late father, Dr Max Coleman, then an MP for the ANC in president Nelson Mandela’s inspired government of national unity, gave his maiden address in parliament. As a member of the joint standing committee on finance, he spoke on the occasion of the tabling of the first budget by SA’s first democratic government.

He said: “This year’s budget is unique in our history. It looks back in time on the ghosts of homelands, own affairs, old-style provincial administrations and old-style national departments … However, the budget also looks ahead towards our vision of the future — as encapsulated in the RDP [Reconstruction & Development Programme] — and from this derives its inspiration.” ..