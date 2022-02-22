Automechanika trade fair returns to Joburg in June

After being cancelled in 2021 due to the global pandemic and lockdown restrictions in SA, Automechanika Johannesburg returns for its seventh edition on June 7-10.

To be held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, the biennial trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry is the biggest of its kind on the African continent and will be co-located with the Futuroad Expo for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle industries.

“As Automechanika events around the world resume, we have seen an unprecedented level of interest from both exhibitors and visitors, highlighting the fact that face-to-face platforms like these are important platforms for trade professionals, to network, increase brand awareness and to generate leads,” says Michael Dehn, the recently appointed MD of expo organisers Messe Frankfurt SA.

“Messe Frankfurt, the German-based company has built up the Automechanika brand to world prominence in its field, and has learnt a great deal over the past two years in terms of reimagining its products and restructuring accordingly to deal with vastly changed circumstances in the global exhibition industry.”

More than 600 exhibitors from 28 countries and 14,000 visitors attended the previous show in 2019.

There will be an array of new product launches, with both local and international companies exhibiting innovations and technologies to aftermarket sales stores, those in the automotive service and maintenance sectors, and those working at motor dealerships and related businesses.

“Training and education have become increasingly prominent features of Automechanika trade fairs globally and SA is no exception. In fact, these opportunities are widely promoted as major benefits of attending the trade fair at Nasrec,” said Dehn.

“The automotive aftermarket environment is changing faster than never before with the introduction of recent technologies, particularly electrification and this makes employee training and education critical building blocks for businesses operating in a vastly different manner to which they were accustomed for so many years.”

More information at www.automechanikasa.co.za.