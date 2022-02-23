Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: The corruption virus is in our blood You can check out any time you like but you can never leave B L Premium

Common law is defined as law that is derived from judicial decisions (rather than statutes). I rather think of it as the law of accepted precedent (no legal foundation required), or the law of generally accepted behaviour. After all, is it not just a legal acceptance of what everyone is doing?

Corruption has become common law the way things are done around here; the rules of play. In fact, is it not the way to get anything done at all? An outsider reporting on the goings-on in our economic ecosystem could be forgiven for concluding that corruption is just a way of life here in sunny SA...