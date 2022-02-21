No progress on lifestyle audits for ministers, says Dlodlo
Focus should be on lower levels in public service ‘wearing Ferragamo and Chanel’
21 February 2022 - 19:08
Nearly a year into conducting lifestyle audits for public servants, the government has yet to make significant progress with those for cabinet ministers and their deputies, public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo says.
Dlodlo, whose department is tasked with implementing the audits, said on Monday the focus should instead be on directors and chief directors in the public service. Those of the ministers will come at some point, she said...
