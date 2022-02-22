Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: New Project Z wines from Kleine Zalze champion originality The wines are everything you might hope for from talented winemakers who have free rein to express their creativity B L Premium

Sometime in the midst of the now almost impenetrable Covid-19 era, Kleine Zalze celebrated its first 25 years in business. Compared with the 800 years or so that the Antinoris and the Frescobaldis have been producing wine this might not seem like much, but it has a particular significance in the context of the Cape wine industry.

The second half of the 1990s saw an extraordinary blossoming of creativity, vision, hopeful investment and faith. There had been nothing like it in the three centuries which preceded our liberation from the straitjacket of regulation, tradition and political necrosis...