MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Navigating the ratings maze can unveil hidden gems There is now a surfeit of data and annual guides but it's hard to beat the Top Wine Guide

“Wine” and “ratings” pair together like “power” and “corruption”. If you find the one, you’ll encounter the other. At least with wine assessments you have a choice of format: competitions, the scores of individual critics (available on websites and apps), or annual guides, published online or as reference books.

Once a wine is in the market, it is in the public domain. It can be critiqued by anyone constituting its audience, whether wine-literate or not. This makes it, as a subject, no different from hospitality or even movies, where feedback can range from remarks on social media, comments made by friends, the views of a respected critic, or the aggregated ratings of a site such as Tripadvisor or Rotten Tomatoes...