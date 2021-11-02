Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wines that offer the most bang for your buck Prestigious names in the industry largely justify their pricing, but there are some outliers here and there B L Premium

I taste about 150 wines monthly, most “blind” (labels out of sight) in the Wine Wizard tasting room. The samples are grouped for me by the tasting co-ordinator, who sorts them by vintage within their categories; all chenins together, all red blends and so on.

There are no clues about cost or provenance. A R100 value wine could appear alongside a deluxe example retailing for five times the price. The idea is not to puzzle out what they sell for, but rather to discern quality independently of price. In theory, the more expensive wines should achieve higher scores than the more commercial examples...