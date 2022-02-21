Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agricultural exports hit record on solid global demand despite Transnet woes Cyberattacks, vandalism of rail infrastructure, poor road networks and port inefficiencies were the key risks to drive B L Premium

The need to improve logistics efficiency and curb the deterioration of infrastructure remains a topical issue in SA's agriculture. Farming communities and agribusinesses might work to improve productivity at the farms, but the ultimate goal for some agricultural commodities producers is to reach export markets.

However, achieving this is not only a function of output, but also the various trade agreements SA has with other countries and the efficiency of logistical infrastructure locally. In 2021 the cyberattacks at Transnet, vandalism of rail infrastructure, poor road networks countrywide — which the heavy rains have now worsened — and port inefficiencies at various periods, were the key risks to SA's agricultural export drive. ..