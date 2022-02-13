Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: President’s address falls short of bold decisions The government achieved three important targets set out in 2020, but the delays and failures of the remaining 23 were glossed over and simply restated with new target dates, in some instances with no specific timelines B L Premium

The state of the nation address (Sona) is supposed to give a detailed account and an objective assessment of where the country is socially and economically.

It must begin with providing a report back of what was promised during the previous year’s Sona, what was achieved, where were the failures, what caused them, and what actions will be taken so the failures can be rectified in the coming year. Following that, new goals and actions for the coming year are announced, with the role players who will initiate them...