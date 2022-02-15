Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Ramaphosa’s compacting approach is crucial for farming too Collaboration with the private sector is crucial to battle poor service delivery and economic sabotage B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa made an important intervention in his 2022 state of the nation address — the establishment of an office for easing red tape across the different levels of government, in addition to continued efforts to reduce inefficiencies across SA’s network industries.

For the agricultural and agribusiness sectors, which operate primarily in rural towns, the non-delivery of services is a big challenge and leads to greater business costs. Examples are Clover’s announcement in 2021 that it was leaving Lichtenburg because of unsatisfactory service delivery by the municipality. Astral is another agribusiness that has experienced poor service delivery in Mpumalanga...