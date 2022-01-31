Opinion / Columnists SONGEZO ZIBI: ANC’s ruinous policies can never grow the economy B L Premium

The 22km stretch of N2 between the Mthatha River bridge and the Viedgesville junction must be one of the most treacherous in SA to negotiate.

On a good day it takes about 35 minutes in either direction, but generally it can take up to an hour. This is due to a combination of potholes, traffic congestion, reckless driving, livestock and mountain-size speed bumps, often near the worst potholes...