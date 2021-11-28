AYABONGA CAWE: Changes in global production and trade make a case for localisation
Cheap logistics in global supply chains may have been a cost advantage but is now under threat
28 November 2021 - 16:16
At the start of World War 2 SA was a net importer, with the bulk of its import needs coming from the “mother country” in a matrix of global production, deeply interwoven with the colonial project.
Goods imported from the “empire” (later the Commonwealth) were exempted from the general tariffs that applied to manufactured and semi-manufactured goods, and this “imperial preference” ensured the value and composition of the UK’s export basket benefited from its access to raw materials in the colonies, and its manufacturing base in the UK...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now